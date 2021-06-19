Verstappen pips Hamilton for French Grand Prix pole

LE CASTELLET, France: Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday (Jun 19) for the French Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row.

Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes starts on the second row with for company Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Verstappen leads Hamilton by four points in the Formula One word championship ahead of the seventh race of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday.

Hamilton won from pole the last two races staged at Le Castellet in 2018 and 2019, but Verstappen had approached qualifying as the man to beat after dominating the final two practice sessions.