Veterans to play final game for All Blacks in third-place match

TOKYO: Captain Kieran Read will lead the All Blacks in his final test alongside other departing veterans Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty and Sonny Bill Williams in the Rugby World Cup third-place match against Wales in Tokyo on Friday.

Read, who turned 34 on Saturday, will effectively finish his 127-test career with the All Blacks at Tokyo Stadium after deciding to join Japanese club Toyota at the conclusion of the World Cup.

Smith, who is also leaving New Zealand to join Pau in France, has been named on the right wing for his 84th test as coach Steve Hansen makes eight changes from the starting side that were beaten 19-7 by England in the semi-final.

Crotty has been teamed with Williams in the midfield for one final time. The pair had been expected to be the starting combination in Japan but were instead usurped by youngsters Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue.

Crotty, 31, is also heading to club rugby in Japan, while Williams is expected to leave New Zealand rugby although he has not confirmed his plans.

Beauden Barrett will again play fullback with Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf as Hansen gives the dual playmaker tactic one final outing before the coach walks away after 16 years with the team, the last eight in charge.

With Smith's selection on the right wing, Hansen reinstated Rieko Ioane to the number 11 jersey, handing the 22-year-old the opportunity to give the next All Blacks coach a reminder of his explosive power.

Lock Scott Barrett, who started at blindside flanker against England, has moved back into the second row to partner Brodie Retallick, with Shannon Frizell taking the number six jersey.

Dane Coles has also returned as the starting hooker where he will provide a formidable front row with Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala.

New Zealand: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Liam Coltman, 17-Atu Moli, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Matt Todd, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Jordie Barrett.

