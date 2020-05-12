Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

Sport

Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 12, 2020 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during press conference REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.

"This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best," said team principal Mattia Binotto in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark