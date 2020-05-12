Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season
Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.
"This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best," said team principal Mattia Binotto in a statement.
