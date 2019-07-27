Vettel to start last in home German Grand Prix

HOCKENHEIM, Germany: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will start his home German Grand Prix at the back of the grid after failing to set a time in qualifying on Saturday.

Ferrari said the four-times Formula One world champion's car had suffered a turbo-related problem.

Vettel, who started last year's race on pole position but crashed out while leading, has not won a race since the Belgian Grand Prix last August.

The German reported a loss of power on the radio shortly after he left the pits for his first run during the opening phase of qualifying.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle, editing by Alan Baldwin/Christian Radnedge)