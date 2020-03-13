Vietnam Grand Prix says postpones Hanoi Formula One race over coronavirus

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Vietnam Grand Prix said on Friday the country's first Formula One grand prix scheduled for next month will be postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

HANOI: Vietnam Grand Prix said on Friday the country's first Formula One grand prix scheduled for next month will be postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

"This is a difficult decision," the organiser said in an emailed statement.

The decision came after the Southeast Asian country's coronavirus cases rose to 47 as of Friday, the Ministry of Health said.

Vietnam Grand Prix said it will monitor the situation of the coronavirus and pick another time for the race.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Alison Williams)