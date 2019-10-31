Villa edge Wolves to reach League Cup quarters

Goals by Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady saw Aston Villa edge Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Five-time winners Villa led at halftime when El Ghazi's close-range shot sneaked past keeper John Ruddy but Patrick Cutrone equalised in the 54th minute.

Villa reclaimed the lead three minutes later when Elmohamady flicked in Henri Lansbury free kick.

Wolves made 11 changes from the side that drew at Newcastle United on Sunday with manager Nuno Espirito Santo including 16-year-old Chem Campbell for his debut. He became the youngest Wolves player since Jimmy Mullen in 1939.

