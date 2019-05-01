Villa's El Ghazi has red card rescinded, Leeds' Bamford charged

Aston Villa forward Anwar El Ghazi's red card in Sunday's 1-1 Championship draw with Leeds United has been overturned while Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been charged with deceiving the referee, the English Football Association (FA) said.

REUTERS: Aston Villa forward Anwar El Ghazi's red card in Sunday's 1-1 Championship draw with Leeds United has been overturned while Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been charged with deceiving the referee, the English Football Association (FA) said.

El Ghazi was shown a red card following an altercation with Bamford in the second half after Mateusz Klich had opened the scoring with a Villa player down injured on the pitch.

Advertisement

"Anwar El Ghazi will be available for Aston Villa's next three matches after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission," the FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2019/apr/30/leeds-united-and-aston-villa-300419.

"Patrick Bamford has subsequently been charged with 'successful deception of a match official'.

"It is alleged the Leeds United player's behaviour in the 72nd minute of the fixture, which involved committing a clear act of simulation that led to Anwar El Ghazi being dismissed, amounts to improper conduct."

Bamford faces a two-match ban which would rule him out of Leeds' final game of the regular season against Ipswich Town and the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has until Wednesday to respond to the charge.

Both clubs were charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the second-half melee after Leeds scored. They have until Friday to respond.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)