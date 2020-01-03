Villa's Heaton, Wesley out for season with knee injuries

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley will miss the rest of the season after sustaining knee ligament injuries in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Burnley, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Wesley, the club's record signing, was injured in a collision with Burnley's Ben Mee and had to be taken off on a stretcher while Heaton also left the pitch in a similar manner after he landed awkwardly on his knee when Chris Wood scored.

"The club can confirm that Tom Heaton and Wesley will miss the remainder of the season due to injury," the club said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/News/2020/01/03/injury-update-wesley-tom-heaton.

"It has since been confirmed that both players have suffered knee ligament damage."

Villa are fighting relegation this season and the win moved them up to 17th - one point above the drop zone. They next play Fulham away in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju gopalakrishnan)

