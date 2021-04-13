Villa's Trezeguet to undergo knee surgery

(fixes slug, no change to story)

: Aston Villa winger Trezeguet faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury that requires surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Egypt international, who has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, suffered ligament damage in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

"Trezeguet... will now have an operation before starting his rehabilitation," the club said in a statement. "Everyone at Aston Villa wishes Trez a full and speedy recovery."

Villa, who are 11th in the standings with 44 points from 30 games, host leaders Manchester City in their next match on April 21.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

