Villa sign Mings on permanent deal from Bournemouth

Aston Villa have signed Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season, the newly-appointed Premier League club said on Monday.

REUTERS: Aston Villa have signed Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season, the newly-appointed Premier League club said on Monday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Villa paid an initial 20 million pounds for the 26-year-old defender, who spent the second half of last season at Villa Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mings featured in 18 matches as Villa achieved Premier League promotion, defeating Derby County in the playoff final.

"We're really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis," Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement.

"He will be an integral part of the squad for the new season and I look forward to working with him and helping to further develop his game."

The move for Mings takes Villa's close-season spending beyond 50 million pounds after they signed Anwar El Ghazi, Matt Targett, Kortney Hause, Jota and Brazilian striker Wesley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Villa, back in the top flight after a three-season absence, kick off their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 10.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)