Villa stoppage-time winner dumps Watford back in relegation zone

REUTERS: Aston Villa scored with almost the last kick of the game to seal a 2-1 comeback win over Watford at Villa Park on Tuesday that lifted Dean Smith's men out of the Premier League relegation zone: and dumped Nigel Pearson's men back in it.

Watford opened the scoring in the 38th minute when Gerard Deulofeu dashed towards the goal line, spun to his left and chipped the ball over towards Troy Deeney who headed powerfully past Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina from close range.

Villa pulled themselves back into the game in the 68th minute when Watford keeper Ben Foster parried a Matt Targett shot from a tight angle back across the goal and into the path of substitute Douglas Luiz who blasted the ball into the net.

With the game tied, the Birmingham side had been set to drop a place to 19th in the table while Watford would have climbed to 16th.

But after a goalmouth scramble in the 95th minute, the ball fell to the feet of Ezri Konsa who struck a fierce shot which took a deflection off team mate Tyrone Mings and sailed in to give the hosts what could be a pivotal victory in their bid to stay up.

(Reporting by Hugh Lawson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

