Villarreal out of top four contention, Alaves boost survival hopes

REUTERS: Villarreal's hopes of finishing in La Liga's top four ended with a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Sociedad on Monday, meaning Sevilla have qualified for the Champions League.

Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose broke the deadlock just after the hour mark before defender Diego Llorente added a second in the 75th minute before Santi Cazorla pulled one back for the hosts late on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result left Villarreal fifth in the standings with two games left on 57 points after 36 matches, nine behind Sevilla who won 2-0 at home to Mallorca on Sunday and return to Europe's elite club competition after a two-year absence.

Sociedad meanwhile boosted their chances of Europa League qualification as they moved up to seventh on 54 points, three ahead of eighth-placed neighbours Athletic Bilbao who are their closest challengers for the final European spot.

Elsewhere, Alaves picked up a valuable point in their bid for survival by drawing 0-0 at home to Getafe.

Getafe looked to have found a late winner through substitute Hugo Duro but the goal was wiped out after a VAR review showed striker Jaime Mata had handled the ball in the build-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The draw ended a run of six consecutive defeats for 17th-placed Alaves and took them to 36 points after 36 games, four points clear of the relegation zone. Getafe are sixth on 54.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)