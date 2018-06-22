Villarreal sign Funes Mori from Everton

La Liga club Villarreal have signed defender Ramiro Funes Mori from Everton on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Spanish side has said.

The Argentine, who joined Everton in July 2015, made his Premier League debut later that year but was hindered by a long-term knee injury last season and only managed 55 appearances during his stay on Merseyside.

The 27-year-old will join manager Javier Calleja's side as they look to improve upon their fifth-placed finish last season and push for a top four spot to qualify for the Champions League.

Funes Morihas has won 19 caps for Argentina and was picked by manager Jorge Sampaoli for the provisional World Cup squad but failed to make the final cut.

