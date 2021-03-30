Vini Zabù team risk missing Giro after doping positive

The Vini Zabù team could miss out on participating in the Giro d'Italia after rider Matteo De Bonis tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) and the Italian outfit were suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The UCI said that given that De Bonis's positive test is the team's second in 12 months, the Giro wild card-entrants will be suspended for "15 to 45 days" in accordance with anti-doping regulations.

"The UCI will shortly refer the matter to the Disciplinary Commission which will render a decision in due course," the UCI said in a statement.

Vini Zabù's previous doping case came during last year's Giro, in October, when Matteo Spreafico failed two tests for the banned steroid ostarine.

This year's Giro starts on May 8.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

