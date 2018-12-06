Visa signs seven-year sponsorship deal with UEFA Women's Football

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Visa has signed a seven-year deal with European soccer body UEFA to sponsor the women's game at all levels, they announced on Thursday.

UEFA said the move was the first of its kind and followed the decision last year to 'unbundle' sponsorship rights from the men's game in order to create more commercial opportunities.

The men's and women's Champions League and European championship rights were previously packaged together.

The soccer body said Visa will become a main partner of the Women's Champions League and the various UEFA European championships as well as women's Futsal.

UEFA'S head of women's football Nadine Kessler hailed a milestone for the sport.

"It proves that women's football has truly taken on a new dimension within the commercial landscape. Visa's commitment and excitement embodies the new heights we have reached with our sport," she said in a statement.

Next year's Women's Champions League final will be staged in Budapest. England will host the women's European Championship in 2021 with the final set for Wembley Stadium.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)