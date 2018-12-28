Visit North Korea? English football club strikes bizarre deal

LONDON: A non-league club in the sixth tier of English football has struck an unlikely new sponsorship deal with a company that offers tours to North Korea, one of the world's most isolated countries.

Blyth Spartans, a club based in the northeast of England, displayed an advertising board during Wednesday's (Dec 26) fixture promoting Visit North Korea, which offers travel packages to the impoverished communist state.

Advertisement

For those that like to travel to far flung places our new @Blyth_Spartans advertiser @Visit_DPRK would love to hear from you! Thanks to @Visit_DPRK for your support and if anyone there needs a team to follow @Blyth_Spartans isn't be a bad choice 👍 pic.twitter.com/iP86GI08Q8 — Mark Scott (@BSAFCCommercial) December 27, 2018

Images of the banner quickly began to circulate on social media, prompting both the company and club to confirm the partnership was indeed genuine.

"Visit North Korea is pleased to announce a sponsorship deal with English football club Blyth Spartans FC," it said in a statement on its website.

"Although it is certainly unique and unconventional, Visit North Korea is nevertheless proud to be able to help support the great English game at a local level and secure publicity for clubs in the North of England."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spartans also ran an announcement about the deal in the club's match programme.

Today we are proud to announce our new sponsorship agreement with @Blyth_Spartans F.C. We are grateful for the chance to support clubs in the North East of England! #DPRK #Northkorea #HowayBlyth #blyhhttps://t.co/gSwrNFYRde — Visit North Korea (@Visit_DPRK) December 27, 2018



