Viviani sprints to Giro stage 13 win, Yates keeps overall lead

REUTERS: Italy's Elia Viviani claimed his third stage at the Giro d'Italia when he sprinted to victory in the 13th stage at Nervesa della Battaglia on Friday.

The Quick-Step Floors rider won a bunch sprint of a mainly flat 180-kilometre ride from Ferrara to finish ahead of Irishman Sam Bennett for his first win since his Israel brace.

"After a few difficult days that is what I need and what the team needs because they worked hard today and they deserve it," Viviani said.

With just two expected sprints remaining before the race finishes in Rome, Viviani leads Bora-Hansgrohe's Bennett by 40 points.

Dutchman Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) took third place ahead of Italy's Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac).

Britain's Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the bunch to retain his 47-second advantage over defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in the overall standings.

The riders next face a climb up Monte Zoncolan in a 180-kilometre ride on Saturday.

