Viviani takes Giro d'Italia stage three, Roglic retains pink

Italian champion Elia Viviani claimed the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 220-km ride from Vinci on Monday.

FILE PHOTO Cycling - the 101st Giro d&apos;Italia
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - the 101st Giro d'Italia cycling race - The 229-km Stage 3 from Beersheba to Eilat, Israel - May 6, 2018 - Team Quick-Step rider Elia Viviani of Italy stands on the podium after the 3rd stage in Eilat, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Keidar/File Photo

Colombian Fernando Gaviria was second with France's Arnaud Demare coming home third.

Colombian Fernando Gaviria was second with France's Arnaud Demare coming home third.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's pink jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Source: Reuters

