Viviani takes Giro d'Italia stage three, Roglic retains pink
ORBETELLO, Italy: Italian champion Elia Viviani claimed the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 220-km ride from Vinci on Monday.
Colombian Fernando Gaviria was second with France's Arnaud Demare coming home third.
Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's pink jersey.
