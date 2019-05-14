Viviani takes Giro d'Italia stage three, Roglic retains pink

Italian champion Elia Viviani claimed the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 220-km ride from Vinci on Monday.

ORBETELLO, Italy: Italian champion Elia Viviani claimed the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 220-km ride from Vinci on Monday.

Colombian Fernando Gaviria was second with France's Arnaud Demare coming home third.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's pink jersey.

