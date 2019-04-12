Vunipola stands firm after 'liking' controversial Folau comments

England number eight Billy Vunipola on Friday defended himself for 'liking' discriminatory comments made by Australia fullback Israel Folau on social media.

Folau, one of Australia's few world class players, was informed by Rugby Australia on Thursday he would be sacked if he could offer no good reason for a social media post that said gay people would go to "hell" if they did not "repent".

Vunipola said he had been told by three people to withdraw his apparent support to Folau's post.

"So this morning I got 3 phone calls from people telling me to 'unlike' the @izzyfolau post. This is my position on it," Vunipola wrote on Instagram.

"I don't HATE anyone neither do I think I'm perfect. There just comes a point when you insult what I grew up believing in that you just say enough is enough, what he's saying isn't that he doesn't like or love those people."

