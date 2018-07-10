Wacky Races - drivers burn rubber at pedal car Grand Prix

RINGWOOD, England: It was almost Formula 1: just slower: drivers contested the British Pedal Car Grand Prix in homemade cars powered by turning feet rather than high octane fuel.

More than 2,000 people lined a 1.4 km circuit in a village in southwestern England on Sunday to watch 33 teams compete in a two-hour endurance race in sweltering heat.

The drivers rode low to the ground turning the pedals in front of them and their vehicles were dressed-up homestyle - some as vintage cars, one decked out in flowers and others like Formula 1 speed machines. Some were even made from agricultural spare parts.

Victory went to Apollo Racing No 2, a two-man team made up of Ben Taylor, 17, and his godfather Jes Featherstone, 43.

"It's amazing to win it with Ben ... He's been coming to races since he was two or three years old. This is the first time we've won together. It's a big feeling," Featherstone said.

