WADA declares Nigerian anti-doping agency 'non-compliant'

Sport

WADA declares Nigerian anti-doping agency 'non-compliant'

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday that Nigeria's national anti-doping agency had been declared non-compliant.

FILE PHOTO: Reedie, President of the WADA attends the WADA Symposium in Ecublens
FILE PHOTO: Craig Reedie, President of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) attends the WADA Symposium in Ecublens, near Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Bookmark

BAKU: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday that Nigeria's national anti-doping agency had been declared non-compliant.

Jonathan Taylor, the chair of WADA's independent compliance review committee, informed its board at a meeting in Baku that the Nigerian agency did not meet international anti-doping standards, WADA wrote on Twitter.

Last year the Nigerian National Anti-Doping Committee collected 28 samples, seven of which tested positive, according to data from WADA.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova in Baku and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark