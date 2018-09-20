WADA votes to reinstate RUSADA subject to conditions

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has voted, subject to certain conditions, to lift the ban on Russia’s anti-doping authority (RUSADA), which was suspended in 2015 following allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping.

LONDON: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has voted, subject to certain conditions, to lift the ban on Russia’s anti-doping authority (RUSADA), which was suspended in 2015 following allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping.

"Today, the great majority of the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) decided to reinstate RUSADA as compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, subject to strict conditions," said WADA President Craig Reedie, who had faced widespread criticism at the widely-expected decision.

Advertisement

"This decision provides a clear timeline by which WADA must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples with a clear commitment by the ExCo that should this timeline not be met."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Jon Boyle)