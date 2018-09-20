WADA votes to reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency - RIA citing source

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Most members of the World Anti-Doping Agency voted to reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA, Russian news agency RIA reported, citing a source.

WADA earlier said that its compliance review committee had recommended the reinstatement of RUSADA, which has been suspended since 2015 over alleged state-backed doping.

(Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)