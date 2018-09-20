WADA votes to reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency - RIA citing source

WADA votes to reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency - RIA citing source

Most members of the World Anti-Doping Agency voted to reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA, Russian news agency RIA reported, citing a source.

Reedie, President of the WADA attends the WADA Symposium in Ecublens
FILE PHOTO: Craig Reedie, President of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) attends the WADA Symposium in Ecublens, near Lausanne, Switzerland, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WADA earlier said that its compliance review committee had recommended the reinstatement of RUSADA, which has been suspended since 2015 over alleged state-backed doping.

(Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

