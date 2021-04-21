Wales' Jones signs new one-year deal with WRU and Ospreys

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has signed a new one-year deal with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys that will run until the end of the 2021-22 season.

REUTERS: Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has signed a new one-year deal with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys that will run until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Jones, who guided Wales to the Six Nations title this year, is the world's most-capped player with 157 internationals, and is also Ospreys' leading appearance holder (245).

"Earlier this year I extended my contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys. I'm really pleased to have done so and to continue my career with my region," Jones, 35, wrote on Instagram.

"In these very different times off the field and with rugby the focus on the field I didn't feel the time was right to announce when I put pen to paper, but I am very pleased to extend my current contract for another year."

Jones made his international debut in 2006 and has been part of five Six Nations title-winning campaigns and three Grand Slams.

