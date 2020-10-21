Wales back Williams to prove his fitness with Scarlets

REUTERS: Wales have asked versatile outside back Liam Williams to play for his Scarlets club on Friday and prove his fitness ahead of the Six Nations clash with Scotland on Oct. 31.

He will not feature in Saturday’s friendly test against France in Paris, as he seeks some much-needed game-time before the Six Nations finale and the Autumn Nations Cup next month.

Williams, who can slot in at fullback or wing, has played just once since the World Cup last year, against England in March, after suffering from ankle and foot injuries.

"I see quite a few members of our squad who can play minimal or no rugby, but turn up and win a Test match. Liam would be in that category. He’s a world-class player as far as I am concerned," Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins said on Wednesday.

Williams, 29, has 63 caps for Wales and will also be in contention for the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa in July. Scarlets are away at Benetton in a PRO14 clash on Friday.

Wing Jonah Holmes has also been released to pay for Dragons, with both players re-joining the Wales squad on Monday.

Wales will also be without prop Tomas Francis and lock Will Rowlands against France, as both feature in the English Premiership final on Saturday, while flanker Josh Navidi is undergoing concussion protocols.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)