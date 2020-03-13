Wales confirm Six Nations game against Scotland will go ahead

REUTERS: Wales's Six Nations clash against Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead as planned, the Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement on Friday.

Three Six Nations games have been postponed among a host of international sporting events to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"WRU representatives have been in dialogue with Welsh Assembly Government minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, who provided much-needed clarity on the (UK government) Cobra meeting held yesterday," WRU said.

"Throughout, the WRU Board have followed the scientific advice of government, Public Health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)