Wales edge Scotland 25-24 in Six Nations thriller

EDINBURGH: Wales roared back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to complete a remarkable 25-24 Six Nations win over Scotland on Saturday, in a crackling encounter that saw momentum shift time and again.

Winger Darcy Graham darted onto a clever chip from Ali Price to score the first try, before the effervescent Scotland captain Stuart Hogg collected his own kick through to add another.

After barely firing a shot in the first period, however, Wales fought back with tries from Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams. Prop Wyn Jones thudded over after a driving maul to score a third.

A 54th minute red card for Zander Fagerson appeared to seal Scotland's fate, but Hogg reclaimed the lead for the home side with yet another brilliant score.

The last laugh belonged to Wales in a breathless finale, however, as Rees-Zammit scored his second try via his own brilliant chip-and-chase.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

