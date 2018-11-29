Wales flanker Jenkins to undergo surgery

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins will have surgery after suffering a serious knee injury in last Saturday's 20-11 win over South Africa, his club Cardiff Blues said on Thursday.

"Further specialist reviews are needed to establish an accurate prognosis following surgery," the club added.

The player told the BBC he was still hoping to be part of next September's World Cup. "That is still my goal at the moment unless someone tells me otherwise," he said.

Jenkins was injured when he was cleared out of a ruck and his leg got stuck. He received treatment on the pitch for several minutes after the final whistle with players from both sides going over to check on him.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said at the time that it looked like an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.

"It would be nice if the game had finished thirty seconds earlier," Jenkins, a late inclusion in the side after Dan Lydiate suffered an elbow injury, told Wales Online.

