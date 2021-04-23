Wales football boss Giggs charged with assault: Prosecutors

LONDON: Wales boss Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women, prosecutors said on Friday (Apr 23) less than two months before the start of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said the former Manchester United winger would appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Apr 28.

"We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," read the CPS statement.

"A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised."

Greater Manchester Police said Giggs was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm against a woman in her 30s and the common assault of a woman in her 20s.

Both assault charges relate to an incident on Nov 1 last year, which is understood to have happened at Giggs' home. The older woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

Giggs, 47, has been released on bail ahead of the court appearance.



Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United as a player, a club record, winning a huge haul of honours including 13 Premier League winner's medals and two UEFA Champions League winner's medals.

He represented Wales as a player 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

