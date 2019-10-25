Wales fullback Williams ruled out of World Cup

Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury at training with Leigh Halfpenny replacing him in the side for Sunday's semi-final against South Africa.

TOKYO: Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury at training with Leigh Halfpenny replacing him in the side for Sunday's semi-final against South Africa.

Centre Jonathan Davies has also been named for the match in Yokohama on Sunday after he was a late withdrawal from the team that beat France 20-19 in the quarter-final last Sunday.

Williams is the second withdrawal for the Six Nations champions this week, after loose forward Josh Navidi injured his hamstring in the quarter-final, with winger Owen Lane called up as a replacement.

A replacement in the squad for Williams, who has won 62 caps and started all of Wales's World Cup games except one, is yet to be confirmed.

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Jake Ball, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Aaron Shingler, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Owen Watkin

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)