Wales fullback Williams to miss Six Nations opener due to ban

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - Wales v France
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - Wales v France - Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan - October 20, 2019 Wales' Liam Williams celebrates after the match REUTERS/Edgar Su

REUTERS: Wales fullback Liam Williams will miss their opening Six Nations match after being handed a three-game ban following his red card in Scarlets' defeat by Cardiff Blues last week in the Pro14.

The 29-year-old will miss Ireland's visit on Feb. 7 after he was sent off for diving into a ruck and making contact with the head of Blues forward Shane Lewis-Hughes.

"The player is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful fixtures for which he is fit and available for selection," Pro14 said in a statement https://www.pro14.rugby/latest/disciplinary/liam-williams-disciplinary-decision.

The suspension will also see Williams miss two Scarlets games.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

