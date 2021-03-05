Wales skipper Jones to decide future after Six Nations, says Ospreys coach

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will decide his future after the Six Nations, his PRO14 team Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said.

The 35-year-old lock's current deal with Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union is due to end in June this year.

World record cap holder Jones has played 146 times for Wales and nine tests for the British and Irish Lions.

"It's something we're delighted to entertain with Al, he wants to get the Six Nations out of the way," said Booth.

"I'm sure those conversations are being had centrally with Wales, and we're inputting into that but we'll see where those conversations go after the Six Nations."

Wales, table toppers of the Six Nations with 14 points from three games, are scheduled to face France in Paris in their final game on March 20.

