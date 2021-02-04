Wales suspend wing Adams after COVID-19 breach

Wales have suspended wing Josh Adams for the first two matches of the Six Nations after he breached the team’s strict COVID-19 protocols, coach Wayne Pivac confirmed on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Wales have suspended wing Josh Adams for the first two matches of the Six Nations after he breached the team’s strict COVID-19 protocols, coach Wayne Pivac confirmed on Wednesday.

Adams attended a family gathering on Sunday after the squad were given two days off from training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures," Pivac said in a statement from Welsh Rugby.

"All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules.

"On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse."

Adams, who apologised "unreservedly", will miss Wales’ Six Nations opener at home to Ireland on Sunday, as well as the away trip to Scotland on Feb. 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will return to the squad for the third round of the competition when they host England on Feb. 27.

Adams, 25, has scored 14 tries in 29 tests for Wales after making his debut in 2018.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)