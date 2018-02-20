Wales team to face Ireland

Wales coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the Six Nations: 

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Steff Evans, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-Josh Navidi, 6-Aaron Shingler, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Cory Hill, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Rob Evans 

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Bradley Davies, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Gareth Anscombe, 23-George North.

