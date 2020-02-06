Wales team to face Ireland in Six Nations
REUTERS: Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Ireland in their Six Nations clash in Dublin on Saturday.
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.
Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Owen williams, 23-Johnny McNicholl.