Wales team to face Italy in Six Nations
Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Italy in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Johnny McNicholl, 13-George North, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.
Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Cory Hill, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Nick Tompkins.
(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)