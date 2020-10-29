Wales team to face Scotland in Six Nations

Sport

Wales team to face Scotland in Six Nations

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Scotland in their Six Nations clash in Llanelli on Saturday:

FILE PHOTO: Wales v Barbarians
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Wales v Barbarians - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - November 30, 2019 Wales head coach Wayne Pivac before the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Bookmark

REUTERS: Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Scotland in their Six Nations clash in Llanelli on Saturday:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre.

Replacements: 16-Sam Parry, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-James Davies, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Nick Tompkins.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark