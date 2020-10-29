Wales team to face Scotland in Six Nations

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Scotland in their Six Nations clash in Llanelli on Saturday:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre.

Replacements: 16-Sam Parry, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-James Davies, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Nick Tompkins.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)