Wales team to play England in Rugby World Cup warm-up
CARDIFF: Wales coach Warren Gatland named the following team to play England at the Principality Stadium on Saturday in the second of their Rugby World Cup warm-up internationals:
15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-James Davies, 6- Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Nicky Smith
Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Aaron Shingler, 20-Josh Navidi, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Owen Watkin.
