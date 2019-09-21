Wales team to play Georgia in Rugby World Cup

Wales coach Warren Gatland named the following team to play Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at the City of Toyota Stadium on Monday.

15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Josh Navidi, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6- Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Aaron Shingler, 20-Josh Navidi, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Leigh Halfpenny.

