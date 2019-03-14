Wales team to take on Ireland in Six Nations
CARDIFF: Wales coach Warren Gatland on Thursday named the following team to take on Ireland in their Six Nations clash at Cardiff on Saturday:
15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Josh Navidi, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Adam Beard, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Rob Evans
Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Aaron Wainwright, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Owen Watkin.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by David Goodman)