Wales team to take on Scotland in Six Nations

Sport

Wales team to take on Scotland in Six Nations

Wales coach Warren Gatland on Tuesday named the following team to take on Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday:

FILE PHOTO -Six Nations Championship - Wales Captain&apos;s Run
FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales Captain's Run - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - January 31, 2019 Wales coach Warren Gatland during the captain's run REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bookmark

CARDIFF: Wales coach Warren Gatland on Tuesday named the following team to take on Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Josh Navidi, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Adam Beard, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Rob Evans

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Aaron Wainwright, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Owen Watkin.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark