Wales to host Canada, Denmark in women's friendlies

REUTERS: Wales will host Canada and Denmark in friendlies next month as they begin preparations for their 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said.

Wales, who are without a coach after Jayne Ludlow stepped down in January, will face Canada on April 9 and Denmark four days later. The draw for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers will be held on April 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)