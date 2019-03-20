Wales trio out of Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wales will be without Ethan Ampadu, Sam Vokes and Tom Lawrence for their first Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday but Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is expected to be fit, manager Ryan Giggs said.

Ramsey did not take part in Tuesday's training session and will sit out Wednesday's friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham, while Ampadu (back), Vokes (groin) and Lawrence (ankle) have not joined up with the squad.

"Aaron's just got a slight knock to his thigh, so we're just monitoring that. He should be OK for the weekend. He won't be involved tomorrow," Giggs told reporters on Tuesday.

"They (Ampadu, Lawrence and Vokes) have got different injuries. Ethan's got a slight back strain.

"Tom Lawrence... took a blow to his other ankle. He was struggling with one ankle, then got a knock on the other ankle. And Vokesy's been struggling with his groin."

