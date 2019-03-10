Wales weather Scotland fightback to keep grand slam hopes alive

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wales moved one step closer to a Six Nations grand slam and extended a national record winning streak to 13 matches on Saturday, beating Scotland 18-11 thanks to tries from Josh Adams and Jonathan Davies.

The win means Wales sit on top of the Six Nations table with 16 points, but face a tough test to clinch the tournament when they host Ireland in Cardiff on March 16.

Defeat in that fixture would open the door for England to take the title if as expected they beat Italy and Scotland in their final two games at Twickenham.

After dominating the first half against an injury-hit and error-prone Scotland, Wales had to survive a stirring second-half comeback as the hosts brought a previously subdued Murrayfield crowd to their feet with an electric score from winger Darcy Graham.

