Wales welcome back Davies, Biggar, North for France clash

Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar and George North have returned to the Wales team for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France after recovering from injuries.

OITA, Japan: Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar and George North have returned to the Wales team for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France after recovering from injuries.

Warren Gatland on Friday named the key backline trio in a team that featured one change from the matchday squad that beat Australia 29-25 in their toughest match in the pool stage.

Centre Davies sustained a knee injury in the following match against Fiji, while flyhalf Biggar took head knocks against the Wallabies and again when facing the Fijians.

Winger North also sat out Wales's final pool match against Uruguay because of a sore ankle but returned to full training this week and will face the French at Oita Stadium.

In the back row, Gatland has reverted to the combination of youngster Aaron Wainwright at blindside, the experienced Justin Tipuric at openside and Josh Navidi in the number eight shirt with Ross Moriarty on the bench.

The one change from the Wallabies game comes on the bench, Rhys Carre coming in for Nicky Smith as reserve loosehead prop.

Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Josh Navidi, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6- Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Jake Ball, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Aaron Shingler, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Owen Watkin

