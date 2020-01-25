Wales wing Lane released from Six Nations squad due to hamstring injury

Owen Lane has been released from Wales' Six Nations squad after suffering a "significant" hamstring injury in training, the Welsh Rugby Union said https://www.wru.wales/2020/01/squad-update-owen-lane on Friday.

Cardiff Blues winger Lane, capped twice by Wales, will undergo further assessment next week to establish the severity of the injury.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has opted against calling up a replacement.

Wales are blessed with several options on the wing, with Josh Adams, George North, Leigh Halfpenny and uncapped duo Louis Rees-Zammit and Johnny McNicholl all ready to occupy the position in the Six Nations opener against Italy on Feb. 1.

