Wales without Halfpenny for Bok test as North returns

Wales will be without experienced fullback Leigh Halfpenny for Saturday's final November international against South Africa at the Millennium Stadium, but have been boosted by the return of wing George North.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said that Halfpenny would be rested for the clash against the physical Springboks after complaining of feeling light-headed in training over the weekend.

He had been suffering from concussion after a tackle from Australia's Samu Kerevi in Wales' narrow 9-6 victory earlier this month.

"Leigh is out. He did some training on Saturday morning and was feeling a little bit light-headed. It's only common sense," Howley told reporters on Tuesday.

"From a back three perspective, it gives us an opportunity to look at others. Liam Williams has played at fullback, Gareth Anscombe has stepped up there and Hallam Amos has played there."

Amos has been added to the squad after last playing for the side against Argentina in June.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will likely play Anscombe in the fullback position, and select Williams and the returning North on the wing, leaving Dan Biggar to stay in the number 10 jersey.

North returned to training on Tuesday after missing the 74-24 victory over Tonga on Saturday with a bruised leg.

Wales are seeking a clean-sweep of their November international series after also defeating Scotland 21-10 in their opener and have won their last eight tests in a row.

