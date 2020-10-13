Wallabies Petaia, Haylett-Petty back at full training - White

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie could have backline reinforcements to call on for Sunday's second test against the All Blacks, with Dane Haylett-Petty and Jordan Petaia returning to full training, scrumhalf Nic White said on Tuesday.

MELBOURNE: Wallabies coach Dave Rennie could have backline reinforcements to call on for Sunday's second test against the All Blacks, with Dane Haylett-Petty and Jordan Petaia returning to full training, scrumhalf Nic White said on Tuesday.

Petaia could be an option in the midfield after recovering from a hip injury, while Haylett-Petty's recovery from a groin strain may put pressure on Tom Banks, who was starting fullback in the 16-16 draw in Wellington.

"They’re training, yeah, I can tell you that. They’re full training," White told reporters.

Australia emerged from the Wellington cliffhanger with reputation enhanced, having battled hard at the breakdown and shown creativity in attack in Rennie's first game in charge.

White troubled the home side's defence with a number of jinking runs from the ruck but did not expect much space at Eden Park, where the Wallabies are winless since 1986.

"I imagine they are probably going to chock up that area around the breakdown and limit the nine running so it's something we've got to expect," White said.

"We got a little bit of pay out of that on the weekend so I'm not sure that will be there come Auckland.

"But I will take each breakdown on its merits and it certainly won't surprise me if they're going to shoot out of the line and try to take me out of the game."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing Peter Rutherford)