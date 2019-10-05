Wallabies suffer 'embroidery mishap', O'Connor out of Uruguay game

OITA, Japan: Australia centre James O'Connor has been ruled out of the Pool D clash against Uruguay in Oita at the World Cup later on Saturday, while loose forwards Jack Dempsey and Lukhan Salakaia have switched jerseys due to an "embroidery mishap".

O'Connor had suffered a corked thigh during training and was still sore on Saturday, so had been replaced by Samu Kerevi on the bench.

"The Wallabies have opted to take the cautious route with O'Connor, bringing Samu Kerevi into the matchday 23," the team said in a statement.

Australia will wear their indigenous strip for the first time at a World Cup and only the third time ever, but admitted they had already suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

"Backrowers Jack Dempsey and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will also be donning different jerseys in the match after an embroidery mishap," the team said.

"Dempsey will wear the no. 6 jersey while Salakaia-Loto will don the no. 8, though both will be playing in their originally named positions."

Australia are bidding to win a third World Cup in Japan and first since 1999.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)