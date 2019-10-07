Wallaby Slipper no pork chop for celebrating meat pie

Australia's exuberant celebration of their sixth try in Saturday's 45-10 Rugby World Cup win over Uruguay may have seemed excessive to some but James Slipper's team mates believe it was well justified.

The loosehead prop was playing his 94th test for his country but had never before got across the chalk dust to score what is known in the Australia vernacular as a 'meat pie'.

"I honestly can't remember being so excited about a try," loose forward David Pocock said on Monday.

"You hate pork chops out there who carry on too much after a try but I didn't care.

"It was James Slipper in his 94th test without a try, approaching 100 would be daunting, so I think he was also pretty relieved."

Allan Alaalatoa had started on the other side of the front row but by that stage of the match had already been replaced by Taniela "Tongan Thor" Tupou, who gave Slipper a peck on the cheek in celebration.

"I was sitting on the bench and everyone just went up," said Alaalatoa.

"He's still harping on about it."

Australia face Georgia in their final Pool D match on Friday in Shizuoka, where victory will secure their place in the last eight.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)